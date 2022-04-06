Tons of potential on this property. Could be renovated for residential use per city planning or could be used as office space. Property is zoned commercial. This property could be beautiful - cozy courtyard area, separate entrance for upstairs which could be separate apt or inlaws quarters. Double garage with workshop area. Property had beautiful landscaping at one time. Come and bring this one back to life!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $190,000
