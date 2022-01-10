 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $192,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $192,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $192,000

Come see this charming little home with extra 1/2 lot. Fenced Back yard. Huge covered patio. new LVP flooring in kitchen and foyer. New paint. Will have new black metal roof at closing. You dont want to miss this home! Walking distance for some barbecue. Minutes to 29, 85 and 52 ! HURRY! Dont wait. This one wont last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert