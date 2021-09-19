Immaculate & Move in ready! Hardwood floors throughout living room and three bedrooms. New ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Stunning remodeled kitchen with granite and new kitchen cabinets. Gas fireplace in living room. Front porch has enough room for your rocking chairs. Newly built wood rear porch. Nice lot size. Basement is unfinished with a walk out door. Excellent lay out and LOCATION! Close to Everything! Sellers have done a excellent job presenting this beautiful home. New paint, new heating and air unit, new water heater. All the comforts of home are waiting here for you! Easy to show this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $196,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect in Mount Tabor High School identified. Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, faces murder charge in death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr.
DA: Mount Tabor shooting was result of a long-running dispute between alleged shooter and victim.
Authorities: All students, staff are safe after fights at Parkland High put school on lockdown Monday
Parkland High School was placed under lockdown on Monday as dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a fight among students.
A Winston-Salem man was brutally beaten and his body was left in a dumpster in 2018. A man has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime.
Witnesses heard Curtis Farrow being punched and knocked around. And afterward, they saw two men take Farrow out of the house, then return without him.
A shooting near Parkland High School terrified students on Friday, as they dealt with a second violence-rated lockdown in one week.
Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jordan Anthony Gabriel.
"The issue is not going to resolve itself by saying it does not exist. We can no longer say it doesn’t exist in our community," says Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
Three teenagers, ranging in age from 14-18, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities…
The woman was last seen with a man in a gray Ford F-150 truck towing a camper.
A Winston-Salem teenager faces a charge for his alleged role in Tuesday's fight at Parkland High School
A Winston-Salem teenager has been arrested for his alleged role in Monday’s fight at Parkland High School, authorities said.
Two Winston-Salem men convicted of beating another man with meat tenderizer and stabbing him to death
Jesse Jesus Sanchez and Brandon Michael Bussey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A prosecutor said that they used a knife and a meat tenderizer to kill Sanchez's boyfriend, Marcus Warren Smith, on Oct. 28, 2019. The two men told Winston-Salem police that they had talked about killing Smith for two weeks before the murder.