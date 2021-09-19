3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $196,500

Immaculate & Move in ready! Hardwood floors throughout living room and three bedrooms. New ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Stunning remodeled kitchen with granite and new kitchen cabinets. Gas fireplace in living room. Front porch has enough room for your rocking chairs. Newly built wood rear porch. Nice lot size. Basement is unfinished with a walk out door. Excellent lay out and LOCATION! Close to Everything! Sellers have done a excellent job presenting this beautiful home. New paint, new heating and air unit, new water heater. All the comforts of home are waiting here for you! Easy to show this home!