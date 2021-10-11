 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $199,900

Amazing opportunity to own land in Northern Davidson county. Four parcels (see agent only remarks) being sold together with 7 structures on the property. Primary house just needs new roof, HVAC and appliances and it's ready to move in. Structures are a blank canvas. Renovate and rent out 2 bed 1 bath house, or use as a guest house. Convert two room building into a she-shed. Clear the land and put up fencing and use as pasture. There are so many great ways to utilize. Main house features a keeping room and kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, one bath, and an unfinished basement with deck out back. Currently no permanent heat source. Being sold as-Is. Two window units and bar stools convey. Road is publicly maintained. Buyer to verify acreage. No septic records per Davidson Co Health Dept.

