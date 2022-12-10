Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1220 Plan makes entertaining easy, with a kitchen overlooking the dinette. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry closet, are on the second floor. The private owner’s suite features an attached bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $199,990
