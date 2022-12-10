 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $199,990

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $199,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1220 Plan makes entertaining easy, with a kitchen overlooking the dinette. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry closet, are on the second floor. The private owner’s suite features an attached bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert