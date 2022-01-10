 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $200,000

ALL OFFERS MUST BE RECEIVED BY LISTING AGENT BY 5:00 PM SATURDAY JANUARY 8TH IMMACULATE 3 BR-2 BATH HOME IN HOLLY GROVE AREA-WOOD LAMINATE/TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT-FUNCTIONAL KITCHEN-DINING ROOM--FULL BASEMENT--PARTIALLY FINISHED, ALSO WORKSHOP AREA AND SINGLE GARAGE-NICE FRONT PORCH-LARGE DECK-STORAGE BUILDING-LOCATED IN DESIRABLE DAVIS-TOWNSEND SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING SOON--THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!

