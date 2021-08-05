3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $209,990

OPEN-CONCEPT LAYOUT Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1327 Plan boasts an open concept design with a grand combination Great room/Dining room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Includes: Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1-car garage and front porch.