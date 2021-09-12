3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $214,900

Lovely three bedroom two bath home located in the heart of Lexington! With beautiful craftsmanship and updates beginning with the covered porch entry to the original hardwoods, this perfectly remodeled home has charm, character & style! The kitchen has stainless appliances and a stainless farm sink with granite countertops. Relax by the fireplace in the living room or head upstairs to the master suite and take in all the natural light that shines in. Head on out to enjoy time outdoors on the back deck and view the newly fenced in backyard complete with a 10x16 wired building out back for storage and workspace. This home will not last long, so be sure to schedule your private showing Today!