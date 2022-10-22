3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $224,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The elegant 1220 Plan offers separate common areas from private living spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). One half bathroom on the main floor. All other bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.