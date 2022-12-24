3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $229,900

NEW & SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home that is complete and ready for you! The main level features open plan, perfect for entertaining with bar seating at the Kitchen which boasts beautiful granite accented with stainless appliances plus Laundry and powder room. Upstairs offers lots of natural light, Primary Bedroom with En Suite Bath, 2nd full bath and secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the rear Patio overlooking the deep back yard! Low maintenance home so you can enjoy life! Just minutes from Uptown Lexington, a quick drive to High Rock Lake and conveniently situated between Hwy 85 & 285 for a quick commute to almost anywhere!