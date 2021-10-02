 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $235,000

Wonderful one level living! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with office and garage is in move in condition. Open kitchen dining area with granite tops and all appliances, living room has engineered hardwood floors and spacious bedrooms with nice closet space. Small office perfect if you work from home or just need a quiet spot for school work! All sitting pretty and private on one acre lot. Convenient to Hwy 64 and I85. Listed w/Sandy Walker @ Leonard Craver Realty. 336-249-0296

