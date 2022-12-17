3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $239,900

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful property, built in 2018, offers everything you need for one-level living. Home features a split floor plan. The living room, with engineered hardwoods, flows into the dining area and kitchen, making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, granite countertops and ample cabinetry, providing plenty of storage space. There's a patio off the kitchen that overlooks a large backyard with an above ground pool that remains. The primary bedroom has a private en-suite bathroom with granite countertops and dual sinks; bedroom has a walk in closet. Bedrooms have carpet, Bathrooms have tile. Great location to have the best of country living but close to amenities in Welcome, Lexington and Winston Salem. Check out the virtual tour! Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home!