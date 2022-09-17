3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $249,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1327 Plan boasts an open concept design. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.