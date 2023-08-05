This beautiful new construction 3BR/2Bath home comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances featuring Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Disposal, Above range microwave and Range. Primary bedroom with large WIC. Primary bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Vaulted ceilings in LR that open to kitchen and dining. Kitchen with eat in bar. Estimated Completion date: 9/30/23*** Picture in MLS is a previous build. Actual home may vary.**
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $249,999
