3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $252,900

Brand New Construction! This 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has what you have been looking for in a quality build. This home features vinyl plank flooring, kitchen with upgraded cabinets to include soft close, granite counter tops, large center island with pot and pan drawers, plus stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, large dining room, large primary bedroom with ensuite featuring large vanity with two sinks and lots of storage. The extras 9 foot ceilings throughout, ceilings fans w/lights in all bedrooms and living room, insulated garage door w/opener and remote outside keypad, upgraded interior doors and hardware. You can sit on your front covered porch or enjoy the side deck. Don't wait to see this home.