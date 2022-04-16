3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $252,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1327 Plan makes entertaining easy, with a combined dinette and a generous great room flanked by a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). All bedrooms as well as the laundry closet, are on the upper floor. The private owner’s suite features an attached bath and walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.