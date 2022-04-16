 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $253,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1327 Plan boasts a combined dining room flanked by a well appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.

