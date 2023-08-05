Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Somerton Community! The Auburn Plan boasts an open concept Kitchen, a Great room, and a charming dining area. The Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The 1st floor also features a powder room. All bedrooms are upstairs in addition to a large loft. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. This plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $254,990
