HUGE backyard...brand new home...this is the one! Dolcetto community presents the Brandon plan featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with bells & whistles to enjoy starting with eye catching Tennessee stone accents highlighting the front. As you enter into the great room, take in the lovely Wool Oak Davison vinyl flooring which flows throughout the main level making cleaning a breeze and providing a seamless look in your new home! Oh but it doesn’t stop there…Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops are featured in the kitchen with breakfast bar overhang alongside of stainless steel appliances and modern soft-close cabinetry. All bedrooms are located on the upper level & the primary suite has vaulted ceiling w/private bathroom (double vanity plus a HUGE walk in shower!) Talk about lots of closet space...not to mention a window for natural light. Beautiful Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom…ooh la la! Appreciate the proximity of stores/ restaurants nearby! WELCOME HOME!