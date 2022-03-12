Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1709 Plan boasts an open concept design with an island kitchen overlooking a spacious Great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The upper level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $258,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The program at Forsyth Tech is paid for with a mix of public and private dollars. The public money comes from federal COVID relief dollars.
If you’ve seen the recent headlines about higher education, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of colleges seem to be in trouble.
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Developers eyeing a 58-acre tract along scenic Conrad Road being opposed by neighbors and nearby residents.
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
Dear Amy: Our son and daughter-in-law, married for about six years, recently dropped a bomb on my husband and me.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Brian Keith Moses, 54, is accused of killing Ja-Sel Orr, who died Friday, two days after she was found severely injured in a Lexington apartment where two men were killed.
New location for Ziggy’s in High Point will have outdoor music venue and discotheque with a craft cocktail bar