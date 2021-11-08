3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $266,490

New Home!! New Community!! Welcome Home to Dolcetto! This beautiful 3 bedroom Vivian has the perfect mix of Charm and Function! Formal Dining downstairs with kitchen open to family room. Beautiful Cane Shadow gray cabinets in the spacious kitchen with center island for extra work space. Stairs tucked away behind family room gives entry open feel. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling. Bath features 5' shower and double vanity plus linen closet. 2 additional bedroom upstairs plus open loft area and another full bath.