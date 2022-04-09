 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $266,990

SECOND FLOOR LOFT | SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1709 Plan boasts an open concept design with an island kitchen overlooking a spacious Great room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The upper level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.

