3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $267,490

New Home! New Community!! Welcome Home to Dolcetto! This beautiful 3 bedroom Vivian has the perfect mix of Charm and Function! Formal Dining downstairs with kitchen open to Family Room. Dramatic Expresso Cabinets with contrasting countertops in the spacious kitchen with center work island. Stairs tucked away behind the family room leaves your entry way open. Primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceiling. Bath features 5' shower and double vanity plus linen closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft area and another full bath.