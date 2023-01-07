 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $269,900

Here you go brand new and ready to move into this 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with 9' ceilings throughout, granite counter tops on upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large primary bedroom, large walk in closet and ensuite bath with dual sinks. This is an open floor plan, large center island with bar, seat and relax on your front covered porch, but don't wait to long!

