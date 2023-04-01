MOVE IN READY BRAND NEW HOME WITH SPACIOUS YARD! Such a delightful plan (Oliver) with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths almost 1700 sf located in Dolcetto community. Great size family room opens up to your kitchen boasting center ISLAND with glistening granite, beautiful gray shaker style soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances...ooh la la! This home flows with Davison vinyl flooring on the main level and carpet upstairs. Primary bedroom with large walk in closet will be your special retreat to unwind and get away from it all after a long day! Dolcetto community is conveniently located close to downtown Lexington with quick expressway access plus restaurants and shopping a few minutes away. Get ready to make this your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $269,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trio of workers retire from Winston-Salem company at the same time. Each had been with the Smith Phillips for decades
Three employees of Smith Phillips Building Supply, a local company founded in 1880, retire on the same day having each spent 40 years helping …
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduct…
Winston-Salem Prep student shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Tech, leading to lockdown, massive police response.
A high school student on a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College shot himself in the hand on Thursday morning, leading to a lockdo…
Senator Jarvis said emissions tests hit low-income families the hardest because "a lot of times a light will come on and they’ll have to spend…