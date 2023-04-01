MOVE IN READY BRAND NEW HOME WITH SPACIOUS YARD! Such a delightful plan (Oliver) with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths almost 1700 sf located in Dolcetto community. Great size family room opens up to your kitchen boasting center ISLAND with glistening granite, beautiful gray shaker style soft close cabinets and stainless steel appliances...ooh la la! This home flows with Davison vinyl flooring on the main level and carpet upstairs. Primary bedroom with large walk in closet will be your special retreat to unwind and get away from it all after a long day! Dolcetto community is conveniently located close to downtown Lexington with quick expressway access plus restaurants and shopping a few minutes away. Get ready to make this your new home!