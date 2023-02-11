Want a fresh start in a new home? Welcome to Dolcetto community! The Shane plan has just what you are looking for and is located on CORNER homesite! This new SMART HOME features a very spacious open and airy layout boasting 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths almost 1900 sf. LOVE the wood-look flooring that greets you at the front door flowing throughout the main level (NO CARPET) leading to the cook's kitchen with island. Glistening granite counters dance on top of elegant shaker style cabinets including stainless steel appliance package. Upstairs primary retreat is truly a treat with tall vaulted ceiling & PLENTY of space, not to mention a HUGE walk in closet that's like another room! Speaking of closets, you will not be disappointed with all of the storage that this new home provides...walk in closets in EVERY bedroom!