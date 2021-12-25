Beautiful new home community Dolcetto has it all! Convenience and location to Winston Salem, High Point and Charlotte with its easy access to I-85 and Hwy 52 and nearby Uptown Lexington with shopping, restaurants and schools. Homesite 110 features the popular Vivian plan with over 2230 sq feet. If you like to entertain this is the home for you and your family with an open spacious layout and the main level, large kitchen and island and Cane Sugar Cabinets and labrador hued countertops and stainless appliances. The upper level is spacious with a loft living area and 3 bedrooms including a spacious primary and all have walk-in closets. This home and new community in Lexington is not to be missed.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $273,490
