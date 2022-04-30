Don’t miss this opportunity to own a DELIGHTFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Somerton Community! The desirable Auburn Plan boasts an open concept design. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor as well as the laundry room and additional loft space. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $273,990
