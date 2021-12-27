Brand NEW & SPACIOUS! 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2231 sf Vivian floor plan! This home is underway & features eye catching Oxford Queen brick accents giving the home an elegant look upon first glance. Formal dining room greets at entry & can even be utilized as an office space! The main level flows seamlessly with luxury vinyl Wool Oak flooring plus PLENTY of beautifully modern gray cabinets which adorn the kitchen with island as well as glistening stainless steel appliances! Head upstairs (which are tucked away) and leads to all 3 large bedrooms boasting CLOSETS GALORE! Primary suite provides space for sitting area & has vaulted ceiling and private bathroom (double sinks/cabinets, large shower, linen closet). ENJOY the upper level loft that is perfect for your home office or remote learning, and even makes an awesome play area for the kiddos! It’s all up to you in utilizing this very versatile space. Simple commute to the Triad area as well as Salisbury / Charlotte, WELCOME HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $274,990
