 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $277,490

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $277,490

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1601 Plan boasts an open concept kitchen flanked by a Great room and charming dining room. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). There is a powder room on the 1st floor. All bedrooms have a walk-in closet and ample storage space. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. The upper level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert