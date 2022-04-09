Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Glenoaks Community! The desirable 1601 Plan boasts an open concept kitchen flanked by a Great room and charming dining room. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). There is a powder room on the 1st floor. All bedrooms have a walk-in closet and ample storage space. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. The upper level also features a large loft separating the owner’s suite from the two additional bedrooms. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $277,490
