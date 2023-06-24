Cute NEW home on corner homesite!! The Oliver plan is nearing completion in DOLCETTO community and you don't want to miss out on this Smart Home. Upon entry take notice of the Wool Oak wood-look vinyl flooring that flows from the front to the back seamlessly. Entryway nook in foyer leads to open and airy great room which adjoins the kitchen boasting LARGE ISLAND! Granite counter tops- Check! Stainless steel appliances- Check! Plus lovely & modern shaker style gray cabinets add icing to the cake! Head upstairs to find 3 bedrooms with the Primary featuring double sinks, HUGE separate shower and a VERY spacious walk in closet. Both baths glisten with quartz counter tops-ooh la la! It's like love at first sight...welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $279,990
