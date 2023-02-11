Welcome to the new Oliver plan at DR Horton’s newest community, Grace Lee Meadows in Lexington! Conveniently located off Highway 8 in Lexington, with easy access to I-85. Neighborhood is located near beautiful High Rock Lake, where you can enjoy fishing and boating. This home is located on 1.08 acres in the Cul-de-Sac. On the first floor you will find a welcoming entrance with a bright and open family room, half bath, and charming Kitchen with an island with granite countertops and separate breakfast area. The second floor features a large primary bedroom that offers an excellent choice for furniture placement and double windows with a huge walk in closet. Upstairs also has the laundry room and two spacious secondary bedrooms, and a full bathroom! Also includes Smart Home technology