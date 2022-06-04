3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $286,890

Lot 12 New Home Hew Community!!Dolcetto is ready for you! 3 bedroom Vivian plan has everything you could need or want. Open kitchen to Family room. Stairs to upper lever are tucked away to leave the entry to the home open. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and attached spacious bath with large 5' shower and walk in closet. Laundry located on the upper level with all the bedrooms. Walk in closets in all bedrooms plus one in the loft area.