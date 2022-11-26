 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $287,390

UP TO $10K TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS! The Vivian 2196 sq.ft home with open floor plan. Whirlpool steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Eat-in Kitchen. All three bedrooms are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks, large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot.

