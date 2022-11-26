3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $287,890

New Home in Dolcetto with handy location to I-285, I-85, Hwy 52. If you are looking for convenience, shopping and restaurants nearby in a community then Dolcetto is for you! The 3 Bedroom Vivian plan has everything you could need or want. Open kitchen to the Great Room is a perfect plan for family fun and entertaining. Stairs to upper lever are tucked away to leave the entry to the home open. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and attached spacious bath with large 5' shower and walk in closet. Laundry located on the upper level with all the bedrooms. Walk in closets in all bedrooms plus one in the loft area. A must see in a wonderful Smart Home with a 1 Year Warranty is not to be missed in Lexington!