New Home in Dolcetto with handy location to I-285, I-85, Hwy 52. If you are looking for convenience, shopping and restaurants nearby in a community then Dolcetto is for you! The 3 Bedroom Vivian plan has everything you could need or want. Open kitchen to the Great Room is a perfect plan for family fun and entertaining. Stairs to upper lever are tucked away to leave the entry to the home open. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and attached spacious bath with large 5' shower and walk in closet. Laundry located on the upper level with all the bedrooms. Walk in closets in all bedrooms plus one in the loft area. A must see in a wonderful Smart Home with a 1 Year Warranty is not to be missed in Lexington!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $287,890
Related to this story
Most Popular
United Furniture Industries Inc. has stopped production abruptly at its five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 …
Two people died Saturday when their plane crashed in northeastern Winston-Salem shortly before 11:15 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...
A woman has been charged with embezzling nearly $50,000 from the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union, where she worked for 28 years, Winston-Sa…
The pilot of a plane involved in a deadly crash Saturday told the control tower at Smith Reynolds Airport his aircraft was experiencing engine…
Three men were shot to death Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Attucks Street in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The following restaurants will be open Thursday for Thanksgiving:
RALEIGH — A helicopter pilot and a television meteorologist with ties to the Triad died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along Interstat…
Jamarus Raynard Crews, one of three men who died in a shooting on Attucks Street on Saturday, was charged in 1992 with first-degree murder in …
Motorists in Winston-Salem will soon be able to drive both ways on portions of First and Second streets on the western side of downtown, as th…