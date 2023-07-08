Beautiful new construction smart home available in Dolcetto community! The Shane plan is the epitome of open concept and space for you and yours featuring 3 bedrooms with ALL WALK IN CLOSETS, living room connecting to the dining area & cook's kitchen boasting island & granite counter tops- Ooh la la! Retreat to the Primary oasis and enjoy vaulted ceiling plus an en sute bathroom (double vanities, separate shower and linen closet) not to mention a walk in closet that is like another ROOM! Come see for yourself and make this new home YOURS in Dolcetto community!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $289,990
