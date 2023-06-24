Wow!!! Absolutely stunning property in Northern Davidson county. This beautiful, warm 3 bed/2 bath home, built in 2020 has been meticulously maintained. Walk through the front door to a very large, open floor plan with durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is the highlight of the property, with vaulted ceilings and granite countertops and large island..... it all looks brand new!! The primary bedroom and it's walk-in closet will allow ample space for all your needs. Step out onto the screen porch with a ceiling fan, to enjoy the summer evenings, while looking over the expansive back yard. Come see this property today, homes like this do not seem to stay on the market long!!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $294,000
