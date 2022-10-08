3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $294,990

RED TAG SALE! LARGE LOT! New Construction in the beautiful Dolcetto community! Lot 37, The Vivian floor plan w/2196 sq ft & open concept design. Your new home opens to flex room that can be used as a formal DR, LR, or designated office space. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Your eat-in kitchen has granite, an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the family room. All four bedrooms are located on 2nd floor w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The private Primary Suite has a vaulted ceilings w/large walk in closet, primary bathroom w/quartz double sink, large standup shower & your own separate linen closet. Quality materials & workmanship throughout! One year builder warranty & 10 year structural warranty included! Smart Home Package Included!