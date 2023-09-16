Almost READY!! If you are looking for an open concept home in a desirable neighborhood, the Shane plan is sure to check off the boxes boasting eye catching & elegant brick accents highlighting the front. As you enter into the great-room which is open to dining, take in the lovely Wool Oak Davison vinyl flooring which flows from the front door to the back making cleaning a breeze and providing a seamless look in your new home. Oh but it doesn’t stop there…Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops are featured in the kitchen with center ISLAND alongside of stainless steel appliances & topped off with modern gray shaker style cabinetry. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and the primary suite has a private bathroom with double vanity, HUGE walk in shower plus a MASSIVE walk in closet unlike no other! Talk about plenty of closet space...WALK IN CLOSET in every bedroom! Beautiful Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom…ooh la la! Located in Dolcetto community