3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $298,000

OPEN HOUSE 12-4-22 FROM 2PM-4PM.... The Vineyards at Lexington :) 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful home with plenty of natural lights through out this home, open floor plan, updated flooring through out the main level, Primary suite with walk in shower, double vanity, large bonus room on the 2nd level, vented natural gas fire place, fenced in back yard, beautiful community pool, schedule your showings :)

