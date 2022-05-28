3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $299,900

Welcome Home! This charming two-story home in the like new neighborhood of Rockway Estates. The open-concept living area on the main floor is home to the living/dining combo area, and open kitchen space. Off the kitchen, a large laundry area with pantry storage leads to the one-car attached garage. Upstairs, a large loft area occupies the central area of the second floor. To one side, you will find two spacious bedrooms and a large full bath to share. On the opposite side, the large primary suite with a private bath and generous walk-in closet with windows for natural light. The large rear yard is fenced in for privacy, and has tons of opportunity! Stop by today, and call this one your own!