 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $299,900

Welcome Home! This charming two-story home in the like new neighborhood of Rockway Estates. The open-concept living area on the main floor is home to the living/dining combo area, and open kitchen space. Off the kitchen, a large laundry area with pantry storage leads to the one-car attached garage. Upstairs, a large loft area occupies the central area of the second floor. To one side, you will find two spacious bedrooms and a large full bath to share. On the opposite side, the large primary suite with a private bath and generous walk-in closet with windows for natural light. The large rear yard is fenced in for privacy, and has tons of opportunity! Stop by today, and call this one your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert