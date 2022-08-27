 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $300,190

New Construction in Beautiful Dolcetto community. Cul de sac homesite 32. DR Horton's universal Vivian floor plans with 2196 sqft with open concept design. Your new home opens to flex room that can be used as a formal DR, LR, or designated office space. The spacious Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances w/flat top electric stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, large pantry & window over the sink. Your eat-in kitchen has an island w/power outlet making for easy meal prep while overlooking the family room. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor, open loft area w/a Laundry room & linen closet conveniently located in the hallway. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceilings with large walk in closet, primary bathroom with double sink, large standup shower and own separate linen closet. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One year builder warranty & 10 yr structural warranty included. Smart Home Package Included! Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign!

