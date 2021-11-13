New Construction with three bedrooms and two and a half baths, double garage, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, white shaker style cabinets, and an island in the kitchen. Vinyl plank floors in the living area and baths, and carpet in the bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person who was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle while walking on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem has been identified, authorities said…
UPDATE: The Silver Alerts have been canceled for Chrissy Lee Baker and Thomas Shawn Bingham.
Two Winston-Salem retail stores draw small fines for price-scanning errors
Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.
Authorities in Stokes County found a man's body Friday on the side of Payne Road near King.
In honor of Veterans Day, which is today, here are some classic SAM answers. Thank you to all our veterans for your service.
Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.
'These dogs could have killed me': A Winston-Salem woman faces civil violations after three dogs attacked a man
A Winston-Salem woman has been cited after three dogs were accused of attacking another city resident while the dogs were running loose near O…
Fear of multi-family housing drives neighborhood groups in Winston-Salem to push back against 'sweeping zoning change'
Unless you own one of the properties — or live next to one — reading through the agenda of the City County Planning Board can seem like the cu…
Robert Massey is also a candidate after being interim head coach since April of 2019