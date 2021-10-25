 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $318,340

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $318,340

Our most popular plan! The Pinehurst accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News