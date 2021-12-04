 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $319,700

Homesite 186 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible ABERDEEN FLOORPLAN in Bryson Park!** This 1,902 square feet, 1-story/3 Bedroom/2 Bath home boasts an open floor plan. The amazing open floorplan is highlighted by a kitchen island w/ Granite Countertops made for large gatherings This very spacious plan offers both breakfast and dining areas with a great sized living area and fireplace. The spacious Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. This home offers a spacious rear-covered patio for rain or shine enjoyment! Additionally, Bryson Park will have a community pool and clubhouse! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER AND CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home has to be Primary Residence. COLOR PACKAGE 2 (Pictures Representational)

