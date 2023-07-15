AWESOME new construction home located in Raven Ridge community! (Penwell plan) This smart home features 3 bedrooms plus a loft with over 2100 sf of space to enjoy & appreciate. Main level office is ideal for remote working or nice flex room, you choose! If you like an open concept flow you'll love the layout on the main level. Beautiful kitchen with bells & whistles such as granite tops, stainless appliances and recessed LED lighting adjoins the spacious great room. Did I mention the ISLAND and roomy pantry? Head upstairs to relax in the primary oasis boasting en suite with double vanity, separate shower and LARGE WALK IN CLOSET! Yes, this is the ONE! (Ask about paid closing costs and low interst rate SPECIAL!!)
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $320,240
