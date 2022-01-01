3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $324,490

NEW CONSTRUCTION! THE POPULAR 2-STORY PINEHURST HOME PROJECTED TO BE MOVE IN READY BY APRIL '22. Home features formal dining room, open concept kitchen - breakfast area - family room. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher, & microwave). Durable engineered REVWOOD vinyl plank flooring is laid throughout the 1st floor. Cabinetry is beautiful "sugar cane". Enjoy outdoor living from the convenience of the 10'x12' patio. The 2nd floor is host to the Primary bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, open loft, and the laundry room. The spacious Primary Bedroom features vaulted ceiling and spacious walk in closet. The loft has a large storage closet. Seller will pay up to $5,000 closing cost with DHI Mortgage and seller's preferred escrow agent. Make your appointment now to see this home!