3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $335,000

HONEY! Stop the Car! You dont want to miss this impeccably kept home in the vineyards. This home boasts very high ceilings in the living room! Lots of windows and natural light! Beautiful kitchen with granite! Very private back yard as it has a large piece of land that is unbuildable behind it!!! Beautiful covered patio and extra uncovered patio! Fabulous for entertaining. You will fall in love with this home! Make your appointment today!!!!

