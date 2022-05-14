Did you say community POOL??!! You've found it! Just off the beaten path yet mere minutes to various shopping and dining, you will fall in love with this new construction home located in Bryson Park community! The Pinehurst plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms plus a LOFT over 2200 sf featuring open concept on the main level. Eye catching elegant stone front is just the beginning...step into lovely Revwood flooring that flows throughout the main level for a seamless look as well as easy-breezy cleaning! Formal dining room leads to modern kitchen with ISLAND, beautiful GRANITE & Subway tile backsplash! While adjoining great room with fireplace provides plenty of space and an ideal layout for entertaining guests. Head upstairs to the Owner's Retreat...definitely a treat! Vaulted ceiling, private bathroom with double vanities, HUGE walk in shower not to mention an abundance of closet space which is sure to please! 2 secondary bedrooms each have walk in closets too..WELOCME HOME to Bryson Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $339,165
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Eagles left-hander says she's the same person she was before her recruitment blew up and she signed with top-ranked Oklahoma.
Winston-Salem police say a man and a juvenile stole a car from a man at gunpoint on Saturday from the parking lot of the Lowes Home Improvemen…
'People were, like, running for their lives,' says witness.
There’s a new drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Kernersville — but it’s not a Taco Bell.
Store employees told police that the robber looked young and was carrying a backpack.
A Winston-Salem woman won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a spokesman for the state lottery said Thursday.
She compiled a 142-170 record at her alma mater with one appearance in the NCAA Tournament
Winston-Salem police have identified a man who was shot and wounded inside Hanes Mall on Tuesday.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the b…
Murder conviction overturned in Forsyth was under scrutiny for role race played in jury selection. But attorney’s ineffectiveness prompted ruling.
Henry Jerome White has spent the past 25 years in prison, but on Monday, he saw his first-degree murder conviction overturned because his tria…