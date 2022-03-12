Did you say community POOL??!! You've found it! Just off the beaten path yet mere minutes to various shopping and dining, you will fall in love with this new construction home located in Bryson Park community! The Pinehurst plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms plus a LOFT over 2200 sf featuring open concept on the main level. Eye catching elegant brick front is just the beginning...step into lovely Revwood flooring that flows throughout the main level for a seamless look as well as easy-breezy cleaning! Formal dining room leads to modern kitchen with ISLAND, beautiful GRANITE & Subway tile backsplash! While adjoining great room with fireplace provides plenty of space and an ideal layout for entertaining guests. Head upstairs to the Owner's Retreat...definitely a treat! Vaulted ceiling, private bathroom with double vanities, HUGE walk in shower not to mention an abundance of closet space which is sure to please! 2 secondary bedrooms each have walk in closets too..WELOCME HOME to Bryson Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $342,490
